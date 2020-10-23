Microsoft is extending its remote-work policy to July 2021 'at the earliest'

Stephen Brashear Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft just extended remote work to July 6, 2021 at the earliest in the US. ZDNet first reported the story.

Microsoft closed offices in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, and had originally said employees would remain at home until October.

Google, Facebook, and Amazon also announced they wouldn’t require employees in the office until summer 2021.

Microsoft employees will be working remotely until at least July 2021, the company told employees on October 21.

Based on consultation with “health and data experts,” Microsoft will extend the option for US employees to work remotely through July 6, 2021, “at the earliest,” a spokesperson told Business Insider. ZDNet first reported the story.

“We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates by country as needed,” the spokesperson added.

Microsoft earlier this month announced a work policy that allows most employees to work flexible hours and work remotely at least half of the time. Employees can request to work from home permanently or relocate, which requirement manager approval.



Summer 2021 seems to be the target for most big technology companies to open offices. Amazon just this week extended its own remote-work policy for some employees until June 2021.Google and Facebook had previously announced they wouldn’t require employees in the office until next June and July, respectively.

Some tech firms are reimagining in-person work altogether. Twitter and Dropbox both said they would no longer require employees to return to the office at all. Apple CEO Tim Cook said last month the success of remote work during the pandemic meant the company would not “return to the way we were.”

Microsoft initially closed offices in March to slow the spread of COVID-19. The company told employees they would remain at home until October, but extended the deadline to January 2021 as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

The US entered the third wave of coronavirus cases this month as 41 states reported a rise in new cases over the past two week, and the country is seeing an average of more than 50,000 cases per day.

