Microsoft explains how its augmented reality headset HoloLens is going to work

Microsoft HoloLens has no physical input and is controlled by gestures.

Leaked documents from Microsoft explain how to use its augmented reality headset HoloLens. The set of videos and written instructions show how a user would scroll, drag an item, and zoom in or out using hand gestures.

Controlling a device that has no physical input will take users time to learn and Microsoft is clearly looking to get the first users adjusted quickly.

Microsoft previously let developers and employees show off apps and games running on HoloLens, including “Halo 5: Guardians,” Netflix and “Candy Crush.”

Here’s how to scroll:



via GIPHY

Here’s how to zoom:



via GIPHY

The company has also published a set of written instructions:

Scrolling: Choose the Scroll Tool at the top of the browser Gaze at the page, then Air tap and hold While holding, move your hand up or down to scroll Dragging: Choose the Drag Tool at the top of the browser Gaze at the page, then Air tap and hold While holding, move your hand to drag Zooming: Choose the Zoom Tool at the top of the browser Gaze at the page, then Air tap and hold While holding, move your hand up or down to zoom

HoloLens is set to launch for developers in early 2016 and there is no fixed date for consumers, but rumours suggest it will be sometime in late 2016.

