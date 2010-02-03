Microsoft Exec Taunts Google's DoubleClickers On Twitter

Yesterday, we published a post titled “Google Is Wrecking DoubleClick, Says Unhappy Client.”



On Twitter, Microsoft exec Andrew Brooks — A sales manager for Microsoft’s DoubleClick rival, Atlas — didn’t miss a beat.

Linking to the article, he wrote: “Fortunately MSFT’s Atlas is doing wonderful things @nichcarlson http://bit.ly/d2DUQo“

Zing! Bing!

