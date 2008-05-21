Microsoft Exec: Maybe Xbox Is Aping The Wii, Maybe It Isn’t (MSFT)

Remember that clone of the Wii’s motion sensitive controller — the one that Microsoft was allegedly developing for the Xbox 360? Well Microsoft (MSFT) exec Shane Kim reiterates to Wired, in no uncertain terms, that the controller isn’t being developed. Then he gets a little less certain:



Wired: Now, do you think that when Microsoft releases its own motion-sensing controller, that that’s going to help you guys out in the console wars?

Kim: I don’t know, because that’s going to be a long time from now, since we don’t have anything like that under development.

You don’t have anything like that under development?

That I can confirm or deny.

That you can confirm or deny, I think that’s the…

You know the stock answer. We don’t comment on rumours or speculation.

At the same time, you’re not going to flat-out deny that it’s in development.

If you want to say that that means we’re working on something, that’s up to you. Here’s my point about hardware: You know that we’re investing pretty heavily into hardware, online services, and content. And regardless of what that underlying technology is, we’re going to continue to push innovation in a whole bunch of different places. Whether that’s in motion-sensing or some other area, we’ll see.

One of the requirements to keep a job in journalism, by the way — whether it’s in new media or old — is the ability to refrain from jumping up in the middle of an interview like that, light yourself on fire, and run shrieking from the room. Wired interviewer, we salute you!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.