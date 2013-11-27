Microsoft Confirms: Using Four-Letter Words In XBox Videos Will Cost You Account Privileges

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson These dudes better not plan on dropping f-bombs.

Microsoft can’t make you wash your mouth out with soap, but it will revoke your XBox Live account privileges if you use the Upload Studio feature to post videos with “excessive profanity.”

Xbox users recently starting reporting that they were losing privileges, including the ability to use Skype, after uploading swear-laden vids.

Microsoft released a statement today admitting that yes, it is cracking down on profanity in uploaded content, though it didn’t specify whether it was using automated checks or a more random process, reports TechCrunch.

The company also put to rest rumours that it was monitoring private Skype chats or calls.

Microsoft says that it wants to quash inappropriate language to promote a “clean, safe, and fun environment” for all Xbox Live Members. TechCrunch’s Alex Wilhelm makes a good point, though: Gamers are known for their trash talk and it’s inconsistent that Microsoft will allow foul language while users are actually playing, but not in the videos of that gameplay that they want to upload afterwards.

Here’s the full statement from Microsoft:

To be clear, the Xbox Live Policy & Enforcement team does not monitor direct peer-to-peer communications like Skype chats and calls. Also, we take Code of Conduct moderation via Upload Studio very seriously. We want a clean, safe and fun environment for all users. Excessive profanity as well as other Code of Conduct violations will be enforced upon and result in suspension of some or all privileges on Xbox Live. We remain committed to preserving and promoting a safe, secure and enjoyable experience for all of our Xbox Live members.

