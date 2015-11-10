Find out how Microsoft EVP Peggy Johnson is rethinking user experience at IGNITION 2015

As CEO Satya Nadella’s first big hire in the post-Steve Ballmer Microsoft, Peggy Johnson has wasted no time in her new position.

In her first year as EVP of business development — a new role on Nadella’s more outward-facing ship — Johnson ushered in a collaborative ethos, shepherding new partnerships with Salesforce, Dropbox, Uber, Yahoo, and AOL. What’s more, she’s been named to the company’s 12-person senior leadership committee.

With a portfolio this hot right out of the gate, we’re pleased to announce that Johnson will join Business Insider on stage for an interview at IGNITION: Future of Digital on Wednesday, December 9, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Before her move to Microsoft, Johnson spent two decades at Qualcomm. She represents the US on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council and serves on several boards, including AOL’s leadership platform for women, Makers, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Her leadership has been recognised by top STEM advocates, including Women in Technology International and Connected World Magazine.

Find out what Johnson is doing at Microsoft to improve the user experience by forging relationships with brands such as Uber and Dropbox, and why she believes partnerships like these will pave the way to true innovation.

Keep ahead of the digital-media curve and get your tickets before it’s too late. IGNITION sold out in 2014, so reserve your seat!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.