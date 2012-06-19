Here's Where Microsoft Is Hosting Its Big Event

Photo: Screenshot

Microsoft is holding a big event today, but until a few minutes ago no one knew where it was going to be.Turns out it’s going to be at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. Sean Parker recently used Milk Studios in New York to launch Airtime. We don’t know much about Milk in Hollywood.



When Microsoft told the press about its big event it just told the press to go to LA. Once there, it would email a specific location for the event.

Either Milk was a last-second venue, or Microsoft is being insanely secretive.

