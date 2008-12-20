Microsoft Estimates Cut On "Deteriorating Fundamentals" (MSFT)

A miserable economy with tight credit and poor PC sales means Microsoft’s (MSFT) “fundamentals are deteriorating,” says Citi’s Brent Thill, who cut his estimates on the software giant.



New estimates: FY09 Revenue +3% (was +9%, guidance is +7-10%), EPS $1.88 (was $2.06, guidance is $2.00-$2.10).

Earlier this month, UBS’s Heather Bellini also warned Microsoft might miss its sales and profit forecasts.

