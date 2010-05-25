Microsoft Shaking Up Entertainment Group In Attempt To Catch Apple And Google

J Allard and Bill Gates

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft’s XBox is holding its own, but otherwise the company is just falling farther and farther behind Apple and Google (mostly Apple) in the battle for mobile gadgets and devices and consumers’ hearts and minds.Thus, the latest shakeup at the company, this time in the entertainment group.



J Allard is indeed out, but it sounds as though that’s just the beginning.

Nick Wingfield, WSJ:

Microsoft Corp. is expected to shake up the management of its division focused on video games, mobile phones and other devices, in the wake of increasingly bruising competition from Apple Inc. and Google Inc. in the market for consumer devices, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Redmond, Wash., software company could announce major organizational changes at its Entertainment & Devices Division as early as this week, those people said.

Keep reading at the WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.