Microsoft Is Bold And Brilliant To Kill The Kin

Smart move Andy!

Microsoft has killed its weird social networking phones, Kin One and Kin Two. This is a bold and brilliant move from new mobile boss Andy Lees.Microsoft needs to put its full mobile attention on Windows Phone 7, its forthcoming mobile operating system, which will be competing with Android and the iPhone.



The Kin phones weren’t selling, and they were never going to sell. They were a terrible idea from the start. They offer half the functions of a real smartphone, but charge the same amount for data plans.

Now that Kin is dead, Microsoft can take the best ideas from Kin and put them in Windows Phone 7.

