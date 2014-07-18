MICROSOFT EMPLOYEES: We Want To Hear From You

Microsoft announced plans to lay off 18,000 people.

To anyone that works at Microsoft, we’d like to know what the mood is inside the company.

Please email us at [email protected] We’ll be discreet and do everything possible to protect your identity.

Do people at the company think these cuts are necessary? Are people in the company glum? What is the reaction to Satya Nadella? We’d like to know.

