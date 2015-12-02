Microsoft employees sang carols outside Apple's flagship store for Christmas

Microsoft’s New York City store employees performed a version of “Let There Be Peace On Earth” outside the 5th Avenue Apple Store for Microsoft’s new holiday video. They were joined by members of the Harlem Youth Choir.

In a video posted to YouTube, employees make their way to Apple’s Store — a distance of just 0.3 miles — to sing the song by electronic candle light.

Apple and Microsoft have traditionally been competitors but have moved closer in past years thanks to the influence of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook who have, in the past, tweeted at each other.

