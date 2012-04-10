LOOK: People Actually Did Line Up For The Nokia Lumia 900*

It seems like there’s at least one place people were willing to line up for Nokia’s new Lumia 900 Windows Phone.



Geekwire reports Microsoft held a celebratory launch event for the Lumia 900 at its Redmond campus store. Employees are said to have waited in line for up to an hour to get their hands on the new smartphone.

The Lumia 900 is seen by many as the make-it-or-break-it smartphone for the flailing Windows Phone 7 platform, but reviews have been lukewarm so far.

AT&T and Nokia received a lot of criticism for launching the Lumia 900 on Easter Sunday, a day when many AT&T retail locations were closed.

However, online sales seem to be doing fine. The Lumia 900 is already the top-selling smartphone on Amazon.

Anyway, here’s the photo from Microsoft’s Redmond campus store:

Photo: GeekWire

Don’t Miss: 10 Things We Love And Hate About The Nokia Lumia 900

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.