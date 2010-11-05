Senior Microsofties Are Annoyed Bill Gates Supported The Washington State Income Tax

Senior Microsoft employees are annoyed with Bill Gates after he decided to support an income tax on people making over $200,000 in Washington State, according to a former employee.



Some senior execs think Gates should be kicked out of his role as chairman for supporting the income tax proposal, even when the Microsoft corporation donated money to defeat the measure.

We think this is ridiculous, he’s allowed to have his own opinions that aren’t in lock step with Microsoft.

But, it is interesting that some people at Microsoft would be that annoyed with him. Our source says this felt “personal” since Gates was supporting money flowing out of their pockets. In their defence, they make money off income from Microsoft. He made his money off Microsoft’s soaring shares, which have been flat for a decade now.

