UPRISING! Microsofties Trash Ballmer After Disastrous All-Hands Meeting

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer failed to fire up the troops at the company’s huge internal staff meeting on Friday, according to gossipy commenters on the Mini Microsoft blog.Employees were apparently walking out in “droves,” and felt a general apathy for Ballmer.



Mini-Microsoft acts as an unofficial message board for the company. It is authored by an anonymous employee who wants to see Microsoft slim down. Each post is filled with comments from former or current employees.

Of course, there’s a massive caveat with the site: It’s an anonymous message board on the Internet. People are more prone to bitching in a space like that. And it’s important to note that Microsoft had 20,000 employees at Friday’s event. If a few hundred walked, it’s not that crazy. That said, we always find Mini-Microsoft to be a decent way to take on the temperature of the company.

We’ve gathered 10 of the more interesting comments to come out of Friday’s internal meeting. You can see the Microsofties are feeling restless.

