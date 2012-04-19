Microsoft Employee Sings Goodbye As She Quits For A Startup

Here’s a new spin on the resignation email or blog post: a resignation video.



Karen X Cheng was a program manager on Excel. She just quit to take a new job as a designer at Justin Kan’s new startup, Exec, which is similar to TaskRabbit — a way for busy people to outsource tasks like moving a couch.

Cheng is also a singer, so she recorded this farewell video, dedicated to her old team. No bombshells, just a heartfelt goodbye. (Cheng also posted the video on her personal blog, but it’s down right now….)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.