It looks like Microsoft is finally ditching the Internet Explorer branding for good with a revamped logo that looks like a wave

Microsoft revealed the newest logo for its Edge browser, Tom Warren at The Verge first reported on Saturday.

The new logo was released as part of a game where Microsoft employees posted a series of clues, culminating in a surfing game inside the Edge browser that showed the new logo when the game was beaten, according to The Verge.

Microsoft is aiming for a January 15 release date for the latest version of its browser, which will carry the new logo.

In 2015, the company announced that it was phasing out Internet Explorer, and rebranding with the new Edge browser to accompany Windows 10.Despite criticisms of Internet Explorer and the company’s attempts to move away from the Internet Explorer branding, Microsoft’s earlier Edge logo still resembled the Internet Explorer logo.

The Verge’s Warren called the new logo “the most significant change” to the logo in 20 years, tweeting out a timeline of how it changed over the years.

While the logo shows that Microsoft might be finally making a real effort to separate itself from Internet Explorer, some Twitter users noticed a resemblance to another popular browser.

In an announcement this morning, Microsoft said that the updated browser will have features including improved Microsoft Search and tracking prevention.

