The new Windows practically killed Internet Explorer -- here's Microsoft's answer to Chrome

For a long time Internet Explorer has been a joke — from its slow web browsing experience, to the lack of support for browser extensions, and just overall clunky experience, Explorer was ready for a refresh. Luckily in Windows 10 Microsoft has put out the old and brought in the new with their sleek new browser, Edge.

