Microsoft, Edgar Online Ink Ad, Content Deal

Microsoft (MSFT) announced an advertising and content pact with Edgar Online (EDGR) on Wednesday that will make Edgar’s financial information, including SEC filings, available on MSN Money. Microsoft will, in turn, becomes the exclusive third-party provider of display, contextual and video advertising for Edgar Online, which has 2 million monthly unique users.

It’s the latest ad pact signed by Microsoft, which announced a nebulous yet impressive-sounding $500 million multi-year ad deal with Viacom in December. Edgar offers a small, but targeted and potentially valuable business demo for advertisers — people who need access to financial filings from public companies but find the SEC’s free database clumsy and frustrating.

Microsoft will begin selling ad inventory for Edgar in March. The integration of Edgar content, including company data searchable by ticker symbol, is underway, and a launch is expected later this year.

