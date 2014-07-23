LIVE: Microsoft Delivers Slight Beat On Revenue, Misses On Earnings, Stock Does Nothing

AP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft reported its Q2 2014 earnings.

Here’s the score:

Revenue: $23.38 billion

EPS (GAAP): $0.55

It was a miss on EPS, which Microsoft says is due to the Nokia acquisition. Microsoft says the Nokia acquisition accounted for a $US0.08 per share loss.

Bing search ad revenue is up 40%, and Microsoft says it now has 19.2% of the U.S. search market share.

Microsoft added 1 million subscribers to Office 365, its subscription Office service last quarter. It now has more than 5.6 million subscribers.

The stock is doing nothing in after-hours trading.

