LIVE: Microsoft Delivers Slight Beat On Revenue, Misses On Earnings, Stock Does Nothing

Steve Kovach
Microsoft ceo satya nadellaAPMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Good afternoon!

Microsoft reported its Q2 2014 earnings.

Here’s the score:

Revenue: $23.38 billion

EPS (GAAP): $0.55

It was a miss on EPS, which Microsoft says is due to the Nokia acquisition. Microsoft says the Nokia acquisition accounted for a $US0.08 per share loss.

Bing search ad revenue is up 40%, and Microsoft says it now has 19.2% of the U.S. search market share.

Microsoft added 1 million subscribers to Office 365, its subscription Office service last quarter. It now has more than 5.6 million subscribers.

The stock is doing nothing in after-hours trading.

We’re digging through the numbers now. Click here to refresh your browser for the latest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.