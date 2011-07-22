Time For Microsoft To Justify Its Suddenly Hot Stock

Photo: AP

Microsoft reports earnings for the last quarter of its 2011 fiscal year today after market close, and Wall Street seems to be expecting a solid quarter.We’ll have live coverage starting at 4 PM eastern, click here for the numbers as soon as they hit.



The stock is up 15% since June 10, and spiked 6% during the last few days of June. (The overall S&P is up about 4% over the same period.)

One possible reason: a lot of government agencies and big corporations pre-pay for Microsoft software through long-term licensing agreements, and a lot of those agreements come due for renewal in the June quarter. Word might have spread that some big agreements got renewed right at the end of the quarter, which often happens as negotiations go down to the wire.

Here’s what Wall Street expects, via Yahoo Finance and Brent Thill at UBS:

Revenue: $17.25 billion, up about 8% from last year. The low estimate is $16.7 billion; the high is $18.25 billion.

EPS: $0.58, up 14% from last year. Estimates range between $0.53 and $0.63.

Windows: $4.88 billion in revenue on 3% PC sales growth.

Business Division (mainly Office): $5.82 billion revenue.

Server & Tools (infrastructure software): $4.54 billion revenue.

Entertainment & Devices (mostly Xbox): $1.49 billion in revenue, a low mark compared with recent quarters, as growth from Kinect slows.

Online: $635 million.

CEO Steve Ballmer made some off-the-cuff remarks earlier this month suggesting that Microsoft’s annual revenue would top $70 billion for the fiscal year, suggesting a quarterly revenue figure of $17.4 billion.

