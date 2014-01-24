LIVE: Microsoft Smashes Earnings, Stock Takes Off

Microsoft earnings are out!

It’s a beat on the top and bottom line:

Revenue is $US24.52 billion versus analyst estimates of $US23.68 billion.

EPS is $US0.78 versus analyst estimates of $US0.68.

The stock is up 3.85% in after-hours trading…

Some highlights from the release:

Surface revenue is $US893 million, up from $US400 million the quarter before.

Windows OEM revenue was down 3%.

It says Bing search share is 18.2%.

Office 365 seats “grew triple digits”.

Here’s a breakdown of the company’s earnings:

And for clarity’s sake… here’s how Microsoft breaks down its sales:

