LIVE: Microsoft Smashes Earnings, Stock Takes Off

Business Insider/Julie BortMicrosoft CEO Steve Ballmer
Microsoft earnings are out!
It’s a beat on the top and bottom line:
- Revenue is $US24.52 billion versus analyst estimates of $US23.68 billion.
- EPS is $US0.78 versus analyst estimates of $US0.68.
The stock is up 3.85% in after-hours trading…
Some highlights from the release:
- Surface revenue is $US893 million, up from $US400 million the quarter before.
- Windows OEM revenue was down 3%.
- It says Bing search share is 18.2%.
- Office 365 seats “grew triple digits”.
Here’s a breakdown of the company’s earnings:
And for clarity’s sake… here’s how Microsoft breaks down its sales:
