LIVE: Microsoft Earnings!

Microsoft’s earnings are out!



It’s a bottom line beat, and a top line miss.

EPS was $0.73 versus $0.68 expected

Revenue $20.49 billion versus $20.56 billion expected.

The stock is up a little over 1% after hours.

Microsoft is also announcing that CFO Peter Klein is out at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, which is this current quarter.

Here’s a table breaking down each individual business line:

Here's a table breaking down each individual business line:

