SNOOZE: MICROSOFT IS RIGHT IN LINE

Microsoft numbers are out!Looks like everything is pretty much in line. Revenue was a touch light, but nothing to lose your mind over.



The stock is down ever so slightly after hours.

Here are the two big numbers:

Revenue: $21.46 billion vs. $21.53 billion expected

EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.75 expected

The Windows division posted adjusted non-GAAP revenue of $5.3 billion, which is an 11% increase on a year over year basis. Considering the entire consumer PC industry contracted during the quarter, 11% growth is pretty good.

On a call with Microsoft’s IR manager, he explained the sales as such:

1. Channel dynamics, devices in the market

2. Surface sales

3. Retail sales quite good

4. Volume licenses

The Business division, which is home to Office had pretty tepid growth. Only 3% on a year over year basis as measured by non-GAAP. Recently, Office has been the engine for Microsoft. (Microsoft says it’s pleased with the Business division and bookings are up double digits.)

Here’s a look at each division’s income and revenue:

Photo: Microsoft

