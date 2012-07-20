Microsoft Posts Strong Earnings, But Just Misses On Revenue

Photo: Dell/Flickr

Microsoft’s earnings are out, and it’s largely good news.We’re reading it over now, but here are the two highlights:



Revenue just missed at $18.1 billion, versus estimates of $18.2 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS is $0.67 versus estimate of $0.62.

The stock is ticking up ever so slightly in the after hour market.

The company did however book a loss thanks to the $6.2 billion write down from aQuantive. This is the first ever quarterly loss for Microsoft.

Microsoft has $540 million in deferred revenue thanks to the Windows upgrade, which a little better than what the street was expecting.

We were on the phone with Microsoft IR boss Bill Koefoed. Here’s some of the stuff he thought was great:

Operating Expenses were flat year over year. That’s not something we’ve always been great at.

12% increasing in operating income.

Server and Tools up 13% — SQL server up over 20% and its going head to head with Oracle.

Another part of Server and Tools, System centre was up 20%, we feel like we took share from VMWare.

One other data point — Lync product had 45% growth. Skype driving growth in enterprise space.

As for the loss in online, Microsoft considers search a strategic asset. It can lose some money because the technology has long term value.

Here’s a breakout of each division:

Photo: Microsoft

