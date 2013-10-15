Microsoft Has Invented Earbuds That Pick Music According To Your Mood And Health

We’ve heard predictions that our PCs will soon be able to recognise our

facial gestures and understand our moods(maybe even better than our spouses can).

Now Microsoft is working on a technology that will let a pair of earbuds monitor your heart rate, temperature and other biorhythms to figure out your health and mood. It’s a Microsoft Research project is called Septimu.

Researchers at the University of Virginia Center for Wireless Health have written a smartphone app called Musical Heart for the Septimu earbuds, as spotted by the CyThings blog.

Musical Heart automatically picks music according to your biorhythms. If you are upset and your heart is pounding and your body is tense, it can choose music to calm you down. Or if you are working out and want to keep your heart rate at a particular intensity, it will choose music to motivate you.

Right now these are just research projects, not products you can buy. But one day …

In the meantime, you can use apps like Songza or Stereomood to get playlists of music that match your mood.

