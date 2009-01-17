Microsoft Dumps 7.3% Stake In Comcast (MSFT, CMCSA)

Microsoft (MSFT) has sold its 7.3% stake in cable operator Comcast (CMCSA), according to a report just filed with the SEC.



The last time the company updated its holding in the company was a year ago, when it said it held 150.9 million shares. The stake had been just another investment holding for Microsoft, though at one point it was thought to offer strategic possibilities. (Microsoft has tried for years — and mostly failed — to get into the set-top box software industry.)

This 2001 Business Week article said it offered a key strategic opportunity in the war against… AOL!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.