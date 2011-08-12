Microsoft Downgrades Linux To Threat Level Green

Microsoft no longer thinks Linux poses a threat to its desktop Windows business.



Directions on Microsoft’s Wes Miller pointed out via Twitter how Microsoft has changed the boilerplate “Competition” section in its last two annual financial filings with the SEC:

So much for all those predictions that Linux would kill Windows.

This only applies to the Windows desktop, however. In the section on Server & Tools, Linux still makes an appearance:

Nearly all computer manufacturers offer server hardware for the Linux operating system and many contribute to Linux operating system development. The competitive position of Linux has also benefited from the large number of compatible applications now produced by many commercial and non-commercial software developers. A number of companies, such as Red Hat, supply versions of Linux.

And in the section on embedded software:

The embedded operating system business is highly fragmented with many competitive offerings. Key competitors include IBM, Intel, and versions of embeddable Linux from commercial Linux vendors such as Metrowerks and MontaVista Software.

