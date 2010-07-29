10 Reasons You Should Love Microsoft

Photo: Associated Press

It’s easy to bash Microsoft.From its CEO, to its massively popular operating system, the company does not exude the cool, hip style of Apple. Nor does it exude the wide-eyed optimism of Google.



For these reasons, and others, Microsoft is regularly bashed by the tech-set who drool over Apple and Google.

It’s not just the tech scene. Wall Street is cool to Microsoft. After crushing earnings, Microsoft’s stock is underperforming the market.

Well instead of piling on, we’re going the other way. Of all the major tech companies out there, Microsoft is one of the most successfully diversified, exciting companies going.

It has two major cash cows, but it’s also grown 8 billion dollar businesses in the last decade. Does anyone think Google, or even Apple, could do that?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.