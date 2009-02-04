Microsoft Doesn't Own "Livesearch.com" (MSFT)

John Battelle discovered that Microsoft doesn’t own the domain Livesearch.com–a domain parker does. Presumably this isn’t an oversight, but just confirmation that Microsoft soon won’t be needing the name anymore.



(Rebranding coming any day now? For Microsoft’s sake, we’re keeping our fingers crossed it’s not “Kumo”).

