A Fan Had The Perfect Response To Microsoft's Ad Asking People To Ditch Their PS3's For The Xbox One

Earlier this week, Microsoft sent around an email asking fans to “ditch” their PlayStation 3 consoles. In return, Microsoft would offer customers $US100 off an Xbox One.

Sony didn’t respond to the announcement; however, a fan on Neogaf.com — a discussion board for gamers — took it upon himself to make a fake announcement from the company. It’s brilliant.

Here are Microsoft’s ad and the fake one below.

While Microsoft also offered the same deal if people turned in an Xbox 360 E or Xbox 360 S, the announcement seemed like a desperate move from the company who is currently trailing behind Sony in sales for its next-gen console.

As of December 28, Sony has sold more than 4 million PS4s. Microsoft announced in earlier this month they have sold over 3 million Xbox One consoles.

The deal continues until March 2.

Microsoft’s ad says they plan to recycle the PS3s.

