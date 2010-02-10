Microsoft Disses Google Buzz Too!

The knives are out for Google Buzz.



We weren’t impressed by it, Yahoo made fun of it, and now Microsoft is joining the gang.

Via TechCrunch, here’s a Microsoft statement: “Busy people don’t want another social network, what they want is the convenience of aggregation. We’ve done that. Hotmail customers have benefitted from Microsoft working with Flickr, Facebook, Twitter and 75 other partners since 2008.”

