Microsoft Just Hired A Designer With This Radical Vision For Its Brand

Last July, a designer named Andrew Kim took it upon himself to come up with a wild and “aggressively minimal” vision for Microsoft’s brand.



He called it “The Next Microsoft.”

His mission was to update Microsoft’s brand from one that was “outdated,” “slow,” “corporate,” and “conservative,” to one that represents the future – “almost science fiction.”

He did this without Microsoft’s knowledge or blessing – all on his own.

When he finished, he posted the new look to his personal Website.

He got a huge reaction from the press – with links from Business Insider and elsewhere.

He also got one from Microsoft.

Kim just announced that he’s joined Microsoft’s Xbox division, and will start work there this summer.

