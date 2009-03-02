Microsoft Demos Drool-Worthy Tech That Will Never Hit Market (Video)

Microsoft (MSFT) Business Division President Stephen Elop was in Philly this weekend for the Wharton Business Technology Conference, and he brought with him Microsoft’s vision for the future, a montage clip called “2019.”

Highlighted in the marketing material are interactive newspapers, touch pads, computerized medical records, and it all looks really, really cool.

Will any of this ever actually come to market? Probably not. But what a show.





