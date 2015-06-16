Microsoft is showing how Minecraft looks in its HoloLens glasses and people love it

Matt Weinberger
'Minecraft' pickaxe in real lifeThinkGeek

At its E3 press conference today, Microsoft showed the general public how its upcoming HoloLens wearable holographic computer will work with Minecraft, the game it acquired for $US2.5 billion last year — and judging by Twitter, the world is ready. 

Minecraft is an international sensation, thanks to its robust set of tools for making just about anything you can imagine. With HoloLens, Minecraft becomes a powerful tool for making and sharing three-dimensional structures and objects. Acquiring the game might have been some of the best money Microsoft ever spent. 

It looks like the rest of the world might agree, if these tweets are any indication:

Some of that excitement is more reserved, though — for many, the failure of Microsoft’s ambitious Kinect motion sensor for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One to attract worthwhile developer support is still vivid:

While the price and availability date for HoloLens are still unknown, and likely far off, it looks like the device already has a killer app in Minecraft.

