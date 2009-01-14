Microsoft Backpedals Again, Now 'Deeply Committed' To Zune (MSFT)

Last week Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer told the Financial Times that portable media players (like the Zune) are in decline. Then Microsoft said the Zune effort was worth it because it allowed the company to build the Zune store as a music e-commerce portal. We hoped the latter meant Microsoft might stop making the Zune player.



No such luck. Today Microsoft says it’s “deeply committed” to the Zune player.

Wired: [Adam Sohn, head of Microsoft’s Zune marketing division] clarified, “we’re not getting out of the hardware business at all,” adding that Microsoft is “deeply committed” to continuing to its Zune hardware strategy.

But it gets worse Microsoft is so devoted to its music player the company even hinted it can put the Zune store on Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and get subscribers.

When asked whether developing Zune apps for “certain non-Windows-Mobile phones,” he responded, “If you look at the mobile space, there’s a lot of opportunity, and I don’t think anything’s off the table.

