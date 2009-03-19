Microsoft Debuts On-The-Fly Web Translation. Very Cool

A very cool new service that came out of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Vegas MIX geekfest today: Microsoft Translator.



Basically, Microsoft is offering a widget that allows entire Web pages to be translated between 14 major languages on-the-fly, without having to navigate to an external service like Google (GOOG) Translate. See a demo page here.

Not any revenue in this one, but it gets developers excited about working with Microsoft code, which is an absolute good. Also gives users a warm and fuzzy about Microsoft’s online brand, if the company ever figures that out.

