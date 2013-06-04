Microsoft Tablet Sales Are Terrible, So Microsoft Is Slashing Prices

Ellis Hamburger, Business InsiderMicrosoft’s Windows RT operating system is struggling to compete with competing offerings from Apple and Google, according to Bloomberg sources.



In an effort to boost the floundering platform, the company is said to be slashing the price that it charges devices manufacturers to put the software on their tablets with screens smaller than 10 inches.

The company hopes that this price cut will cause hardware makers to opt for Windows over Android. This news comes one week after HTC announced that they had given up on plans to release a small form-factor tablet running the software and Samsung revealed that they were only going to release a similar device in select markets.

