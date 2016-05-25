REPORT: Microsoft is cutting 1,000 jobs in Finland as it stops phone production

Microsoft is cutting around 1,000 jobs in Finland as it ceases phone design and production in the country, according to reports in the Finnish press.

The job losses come as Microsoft ditches the Nokia brand for good. The “majority” of Microsoft jobs in the country are expected to go.

It is not immediately clear what the time frame is for the job losses.

Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

This story is developing…

