Microsoft Cuts Zune Prices. It Won't Help

Microsoft is cutting pricing on its Zune MP3 player, which hasn’t done much to disrupt Apple’s (AAPL) market-leading iPod. The new price tags, according to MobileDevicesToday:



16 GB: Zune, $179; iPod $199

8 GB: Zune, $139; iPod $149

4 GB: Zune, $99; no iPod

We realise the economy is tough. But we still think most people will spend the extra $10-$20 to get one of Apple’s sexy new iPod nanos. (Or, for $199, an iPhone.)

The 4 GB Zune at $99 is a good price, but we think most people will want at least 8 GB of storage these days.

