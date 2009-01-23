Microsoft Layoffs To Be Centered On Redmond HQ (MSFT)

Bad news for Washington State: Microsoft (MSFT) has about 96,000 employees worldwide, but most of the 1,400 positions being eliminated today will come from the company’s Redmond, WA headquarters.



Seattle Times’ Pri0: A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed via e-mail this morning that “the majority” of the 1,400 job cuts Microsoft is announcing today are in Redmond, “consistent with the high concentration of employees based at our headquarters in the Puget Sound area.”

Beyond that initial blow, the company’s broader layoff plan is rather modest. It plans to cut up to 5,000 positions over 18 months while adding new staff for a net reduction of 2,000 to 3,000 jobs. The company now has roughly 96,000 employees the world over, the spokeswoman said, meaning at the high end, this is a net reduction of 3.1 per cent

