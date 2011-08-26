Microsoft crowdsources Windows 8

Microsoft has launched a blog designed as a means of crowdsourcing aspects of the its new OS’ design and development. Steven Sinofsky, President of the Windows Division at Microsoft, launched the first post on the “Building Windows 8“.



Steven Sinofsky, explaining the blog’s aim says that:

“Windows 8 reimagines Windows for a new generation of computing devices, and will be the very best operating system for hundreds of millions of PCs, new and old, used by well over a billion people globally.”

In order to do so, Memeburn reports that Microsoft has set up the blog to act as a point of dialogue between its developers and the general public “about design choices, real-world data and usage, and new opportunities that are part of Windows 8″.

Crowdsourcing.org reports on the pre-release blog:

According to Sinofsky, the objective of this “pre-release blog” is to make sure that they have a reasonable degree of confidence in what they talk about, before they talk about it. “Our top priority is the responsibility we feel to our customers and partners, to make sure we’re not stressing priorities, churning resource allocations, or causing strategic confusion among the tens of thousands of you who care deeply and have much invested in the evolution of Windows”.

Notifications of posts to the blog, as well as new developments on Windows 8, will be announced on the Building Windows 8 Twitter stream @BuildWindows8.

Click here to watch a video on Youtube to showcase things the team is working on.

