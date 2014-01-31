Microsoft Could Choose New CEO By Next Week

Microsoft Satya Nadella

It’s been 160 days, and Microsoft still doesn’t have a CEO to replace Steve Ballmer.

But according to new reports, that might be about to change.

Numerous sources close to Microsoft tell Re/code’s Kara Swisher that the selection of a new CEO could happen within the next week.

And all signs point to it being Satya Nadella, the executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise group.

This isn’t surprising news — Nadella has been on tap for the position for quite some time, and he seems to be the most likely internal choice, given he’s been with the company for more than 20 years.

It’s also unconfirmed, and just another in a long string of rumours about the search for the next CEO.

