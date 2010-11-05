Microsoft Could Become "Dominant Player In The Television Business Overnight," Says Analyst

Forget the battle between Google TV and Apple TV. The real giant in the living room is Microsoft‘s Xbox 360, according to Forrester analyst James McQuivey.



In an interview with Beet.TV, McQuivey argued that the 30 million Xbox 360’s in the United States could allow Microsoft to become the “dominant player in the television business overnight.”

Check it out:



