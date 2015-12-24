Microsoft Cortana went 11-5 in Week 15 -- here are its picks for Week 16

Microsoft Cortana — the virtual assistant that picks the outright winner of every NFL game — enjoyed another impressive week, going

11-5 to improve its overall record to

142-82 (63%). With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Cortana looks primed to finish well above 60% correct on the year.

Last week, Cortana missed on the Thursday night game, incorrectly picking Tampa Bay over St. Louis in what could have been the Rams’ final game in St. Louis. It also missed on the big AFC back-up quarterback divisional game, picking Indianapolis when Houston held on to win. Rounding out the misses, Cortana failed to pick Atlanta, Washington, or Detroit.

This week, Cortana thinks the Panthers will come one week closer to a perfect regular season, and it gives the Eagles a 57% chance to beat Washington in a crucial NFC East test. Elsewhere, it likes the Patriots to sneak by the Jets in MetLife Stadium, and has the Broncos beating the Bengals in a game that will determine AFC playoff seeding.

As always, you can access Cortana’s picks on Bing Blogs, and you can compare Cortana’s successes to other experts and algorithms over at NFL Pick Watch. The Vegas point-spread, in parentheses, is for comparison only. All lines courtesy of Vegas Insider.

Week 15 picks:

San Diego Chargers (+5) @ Oakland Raiders — Raiders 64% chance to win

Washington Redskins (+3) @ Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles 57%

New England Patriots (-3) @ New York Jets — Patriots 52%

Houston Texans (+4.5) @ Tennessee Titans — Texans 54%

Cleveland Browns (+12.5) @ Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs 81%

Indianapolis Colts (+1) @ Miami Dolphins — Colts 53%

San Francisco 49ers (+9) @ Detroit Lions — Lions 72%

Dallas Cowboys (+6) @ Buffalo Bills — Bills 73%

Chicago Bears (-3) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Buccaneers 60%

Carolina Panthers (-7) @ Atlanta Falcons — Panthers 70%

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) @ Baltimore Ravens — Steelers 67%

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) @ New Orleans Saints — Saints 61%

St. Louis Rams (+13.5) @ Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks 83%

Green Bay Packers (+4.5) @ Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals 63%

New York Giants (+6) @ Minnesota Vikings — Vikings 60%

Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) @ Denver Broncos — Broncos 55%

