Microsoft's Cortana is 104-59 this season -- here are its NFL picks for Week 12

Through 11 weeks of the NFL season, Microsoft Cortana, the virtual assistant picking NFL games each week, is 102-58 for the year.

It’s picking once again this week, in what could be a huge week in the NFL.

The Thanksgiving slate of games is already over, with the Lions crushing the Eagles, the Panthers staying undefeated against the Cowboys, and the Bears shocking the Packers in an upset. Cortana went 2-1 in these picks, missing on the Packers-Bears game, making it 104-59 for the season,

There are several other big games this Sunday.

The Vikings and Falcons play each other in a big game that could sway who wins the NFC Wild Card spots. The Colts and Bucs face off, both 5-5, in what could determine which team can actually make a playoff push. The Patriots and Broncos will square off in a game that could see the Patriots lose for the first time this season as they bring a battered squad to Denver.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 12 (betting lines via Vegas Insider).

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans (-3) — Texans 57% chance of winning

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons (-1) — Falcons 55%

St. Louis Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5) — Bengals 78%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (-3) — Colts 60%

New York Giants (-3) @ Washington Redskins — Giants 61%

Oakland Raiders (-1.5) @ Tennessee Titans — Raiders 57%

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (-6) — Chiefs 63%

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (-3.5) — Jets 57%

San Diego Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) — Jaguars 61%

Arizona Cardinals (-10) @ San Francisco 49ers — Cardinals 69%

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) — Seahawks 64%

New England Patriots (-3) @ Denver Broncos — Patriots 53%

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (-3) — Browns 55%

