The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here's Its Pick For The Super Bowl

Microsoft Cortana is picking the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

The predicted final score: Patriots 24, Seahawks 23.

Cortana is a Windows Phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game. It picks games straight up, not against the point spread.

On the season it has a 178-88 (66.9%) record, which is nearly identical to that of the Las Vegas betting favourites. The Bing Predicts algorithm was beaten out by Nate Silver’s ELO model, which went 184-82 (69.1%) this year

Cortana is 8-2 picking playoff games after correctly predicting both conference title games. While it’s not as impressive as the 15-1 record it had in the World Cup knockout stages, it’s still a strong finish.

Here’s Cortana’s Super Bowl pick. We’ll update it throughout the week if it changes (Vegas favourite in parentheses):

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 51.5% chance (Patriots -1)

Cortana and Vegas agree, the Pats are favoured.

Here are Cortana’s results this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.