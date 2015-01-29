The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here's Its Pick For The Super Bowl

Microsoft Cortana is picking the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.
The predicted final score: Patriots 24, Seahawks 23.
Cortana is a Windows Phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game. It picks games straight up, not against the point spread.
On the season it has a 178-88 (66.9%) record, which is nearly identical to that of the Las Vegas betting favourites. The Bing Predicts algorithm was beaten out by Nate Silver’s ELO model, which went 184-82 (69.1%) this year
Cortana is 8-2 picking playoff games after correctly predicting both conference title games. While it’s not as impressive as the 15-1 record it had in the World Cup knockout stages, it’s still a strong finish.
Here’s Cortana’s Super Bowl pick. We’ll update it throughout the week if it changes (Vegas favourite in parentheses):
- Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 51.5% chance (Patriots -1)
Cortana and Vegas agree, the Pats are favoured.
Here are Cortana’s results this year:
- Week 1 — 10-6
- Week 2 — 9-7
- Week 3 — 10-6
- Week 4 — 5-8
- Week 5 — 13-2
- Week 6 — 11-4
- Week 7 — 11-4
- Week 8 — 10-5
- Week 9 — 9-4
- Week 10 — 9-4
- Week 11 — 8-6
- Week 12 — 11-4
- Week 13 — 10-6
- Week 14 — 10-6
- Week 15 — 13-3
- Week 16 — 9-7
- Week 17 — 12-4
- Round One — 3-1
- Round Two — 3-1
- Conference championships — 2-0
- Total — 178-88
