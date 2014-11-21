The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Making NFL Playoff Predictions -- Here Are Its 12 Playoff Teams Right Now

Jeff Gross/Getty Images Cortana thinks the Packers are going to get the No. 1 seed.

Microsoft Cortana, the Windows phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game, is now predicting which teams will make the NFL playoffs.

The algorithm has a 65.2% record picking games this season, which is roughly the same record that Las Vegas betting favourites have. It’s slightly worse than Nate Silver’s ELO model, which has a 68.9% winning percentage.

The Bing Predicts playoff predictions are based on projected results through the rest of the season.

Here are the teams Cortana says are going to make it in the NFC, in order:

Green Bay Packers (NFC North champ, bye) Arizona Cardinals (NFC West champ, bye) Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East champ) New Orleans Saints (NFC South champ) Dallas Cowboys (wild card) Detroit Lions (wild card)

The San Francisco 49ers are projected to finished in 7th and the Seattle Seahawks are projected to finished 8th.

Based on the current standings, here’s the NFC playoff order right now: 1. Cardinals, 2. Lions, 3. Eagles, 4. Falcons, 5. Packers, 6. Cowboys

Here are the teams Cortana says are going to make it in the AFC, in order:

New England Patriots (AFC East champ, bye) Denver Broncos (AFC West champ, bye) Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North champ) Indianapolis Colts (AFC South champ) Kansas City Chiefs (wild card) Miami Dolphins (wild card)

The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to finished 7th and the Houston Texans are projected to finish 8th.

Based on the current standings, here’s the AFC playoff order right now: 1. Patriots, 2. Broncos, 3. Bengals, 4. Colts, 5. Chiefs, 6. Steelers.

The Bing Predicts algorithm got a ton of press after it correctly predicted 15 of the final 16 World Cup knockout stage games. It hasn’t had that sort of smashing success picking NFL games just yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.