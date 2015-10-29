Microsoft Cortana went 10-4 in Week 7 -- here's who it thinks will win in Week 8

Microsoft Cortana — the virtual assistant that picks the outright winner of every NFL game on Bing — had a nice Week 7, going 10-4. The successful picks pushed Cortana’s record to 67-38 on the season.

Cortana’s four misses all came in upsets. It favoured the Bills over the Jaguars in London, and the Steelers over the Chiefs in Kansas City. It also missed on two home teams — the Colts and the Chargers.

At 63.8% correct on outright picks (not Vegas point spreads), Cortana still trails 538’s Elo model, which has a record of 73-32 (69%). Elo went 9-4 last week, and pegged the Vikings versus Lions at 50/50 odds. According to NFL Pick Watch, Gordon McGuiness of Pro Football Talk is leading the field with 73% correct.

This week, Cortana mostly likes home teams. Notably, it thinks the Patriots shouldn’t have too much trouble in Foxborough on Thursday night against the Dolphins, and believes the Saints will make it three straight home wins by beating the Giants in New Orleans. Cortana’s road favourites — the Vikings, Cardinals, Bengals, and Seahawks — are all also favoured by Las Vegas.

The best game of the week is also the one in which Cortana and Las Vegas disagree. Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers and the 6-0 Packers face off against the 6-0 Broncos in Denver. Cortana gives the Broncos a slight 53% edge, while Vegas likes the Packers by three points on the road.

As always, you can find Cortana’s picks by searching “NFL predictions” on Bing, and you can read about the decisions behind each pick from the Bing Predicts team on Bing Blogs. All lines courtesy of Vegas Insider, as of Wednesday morning. For other NFL picks — both outright winners and picks against the point spread — make sure to check out NFL Pick Watch, which ranks over 100 different experts.

Miami Dolphins (+8) @ New England Patriots — Patriots 85% chance to win

Detroit Lions (+5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (in London) — Chiefs 64%

Minnesota Vikings (-2) @ Chicago Bears — Vikings 72%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7) @ Atlanta Falcons — Falcons 79%

New York Giants (+3) @ New Orleans Saints — Saints 60%

San Francisco 49ers (+8.5) @ St. Louis Rams — Rams 72%

Arizona Cardinals (-5) @ Cleveland Browns — Cardinals 61%

Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers — Bengals 52%

San Diego Chargers (+3) @ Baltimore Ravens — Ravens 64%

Tennessee Titans (+4) @ Houston Texans — Texans 60%

New York Jets (-2) @ Oakland Raiders — Raiders 53%

Seattle Seahawks (-6) @ Dallas Cowboys — S eahawks 61%

Green Bay Packers (-3) @ Denver Broncos — Broncos 53%

Indianapolis Colts (+7) @ Carolina Panthers — Panthers 70%

