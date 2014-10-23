The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 8

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images No one gives the Chargers much of a shot on Thursday.

Microsoft Cortana had a solid Week 7, correctly predicting 11 of 15 NFL games.

It’s now 69-37 (65%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows Phone virtual assistant that’s using an algorithm from Bing Predicts to pick every NFL game. The system correctly predicted 15 of 16 World Cup knockout stage games. After a so-so start to the NFL season, Cortana is 35-10 (78%) in the last three weeks.

Week 7 was another strong week for favourites across the board. Even though there were some high profile upsets (the Seahawks and Chargers both lost), Cortana went 11-4, Vegas favourites went 11-4, and Nate Silver’s ELO model went 10-5.

On the season, Vegas favourites have a straight-up record of 70-36 and ELO is 74-32.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 8 as of Wednesday morning. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos — Broncos win, 71.6% chance (Broncos -7.5)

win, 71.6% chance (Broncos -7.5) Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons — Lions win, 62.9% chance (Lions -3.5)

win, 62.9% chance (Lions -3.5) St. Louis Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs win, 71.6% chance (Chiefs -6.5)

win, 71.6% chance (Chiefs -6.5) Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans — Texans win, 56.6% chance (Texans -1)

win, 56.6% chance (Texans -1) Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Buccaneers win, 51.5% chance (Buccaneers -3)

win, 51.5% chance (Buccaneers -3) Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers — Seahawks win, 61.4% chance (Seahawks -4.5)

win, 61.4% chance (Seahawks -4.5) Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals win, 56.6% chance (Bengals -1)

win, 56.6% chance (Bengals -1) Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dolphins win, 62.9% chance (Dolphins -5.5)

win, 62.9% chance (Dolphins -5.5) Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 76.7% chance (Patriots -6)

win, 76.7% chance (Patriots -6) Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets — Bills win, 56.6% chance (Jets -3)

win, 56.6% chance (Jets -3) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals win, 53.3% chance (Cardinals -2.5)

win, 53.3% chance (Cardinals -2.5) Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns — Browns win, 65.9% chance (Browns -7)

win, 65.9% chance (Browns -7) Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Colts win, 56.6% chance (Colts -3)

win, 56.6% chance (Colts -3) Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 58.2% chance (Saints -1.5)

win, 58.2% chance (Saints -1.5) Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys — Cowboys win, 81% chance (Cowboys -9.5)

Right now Vegas and Cortana disagree on one game, Jets-Bills. But there are so many close games this week that that may change by Sunday.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

